    • Homepage > Coronavirus > Covid-19: Iraqi government amends curfew hours, imposes fines for breaches of restrictions
    Covid-19: Iraqi government amends curfew hours, imposes fines for breaches of restrictions

    29 Apr 2020 - 11:49 am
    Iraq Emblem

    Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety on Tuesday announced measures to ensure continued compliance with the nationwide curfew, health regulations and restrictions currently in place to combat Covid-19.

    The measures include:

    • Amending the hours of the nationwide curfew so that it starts from 6 PM until 6 AM Sunday-Thursday. The curfew will remain in force for 24 hours a day Friday-Saturday
    • Imposing a fine of 50,000 dinars on public transport vehicles carrying more than 4 passengers, and on saloon cars carrying more than 3 passengers. The drivers of the vehicles will also be fined if their passengers do not wear face masks
    • Imposing a fine of 10,000 dinars on each individual not wearing a face mask in public. It is permissible to wear a fabric mask provided it completely covers the nose and mouth
    • Permitting only 1 customer for every 5 square metres of space in shops and stores, and allowing only those wearing a face mask to enter such premises. Shop owners will be subject to a 100,000 dinar fine if they do not comply with these regulations, and risk their shops being closed down

    The Committee directed the competent authorities to assess the impact of these measures and to report back within seven days.

    The Committee said that it will take further measures and impose other restrictions if necessary. 

    The Committee called on all Iraqis to continue to stay at home, to go out only when absolutely necessary, and to comply with physical distancing rules.

     

    For advice  (in Arabic) on how to have a safe Ramadan in the context of Covid-19, please visit: http://tiny.cc/konxnz

     

    For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

     

     

     

