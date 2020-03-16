COVID-19: Iraqi government announces new measures

Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi chaired a meeting in Baghdad of senior ministers to discuss additional measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Iraq.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Health, Finance, Interior and Communications, as well as other senior officials.

The meeting agreed a number of new measures, in line with recommendations from the World Health Organization, including:

1- Declaring a curfew in Baghdad for a week starting on 17 March

2- Directing relevant authorities to fumigate and disinfect a number of areas and districts

3- Authorising governors to impose curfews in their provinces

4- Suspending flights for a week from 17 March

5- Increasing internet bandwith/capacity

6- Banning travel between Iraqi provinces.

The meeting underscored the importance of following the advice of Iraq‘s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

The Iraqi authorities had earlier announced a number of measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 including banning entry into Iraq of passengers from France, Turkey, Spain, Nigeria, China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Kuwait and Bahrain.

For the latest updates and news, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/