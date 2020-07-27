Covid-19: Iraqi government imposes total curfew during Eid Al-Adha, permits reopening of private health clinics

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister thanked Iraqi health workers and paid tribute to their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, and for treating and looking after those affected by Covid-19.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister underscored the role of citizens in combatting Covid-19 and the importance of following preventive health guidance, social distancing and other rules.

Following discussions, the Higher Committee decided to:

Impose a total curfew during the Eid al-Adha holiday, from Thursday 30 July until Sunday 9 August

Permit private health clinics to reopen provided that they meet the conditions set by the Ministry of Health and the Iraqi Doctors’ Syndicate

Approve the recommendations on Covid-19 preventive measures at Iraqi airports

Direct the Ministry of Health to provide the necessary support to investors wishing to build medical oxygen production plants

Direct the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers to liaise with the authorities in the state of Kuwait in order to facilitate the entry of medical oxygen tanks to Iraq through the Safwan border crossing in Basra

Direct the security forces to implement the decisions of the Higher Committee regarding the wearing of face masks, social distancing rules and other directives, including the imposition of fines and the seizure of vehicles of those who break the rules.