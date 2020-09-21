Covid-19: Iraqi government permits the conditional reopening of houses of worship, public parks

The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting in Baghdad on Saturday 19/9/2020 review and assess current measures to combat Covid-19.

Following discussions, the Committee decided to:

Ban the entry into Iraq of visitors from all countries

Permit the reopening of mosques and houses of worship on condition that they adhere to the preventative measures as directed by the Ministry of Health and follow social distancing rules

Permit the reopening of public and amusements parks on condition that they adhere to the preventative measures as directed by the Ministry of Health and follow social distancing rules

Expedite the first payment for the purchase of 20% of the first effective Covid-19 vaccine, and in compliance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization

Continue to partner with the People’s Republic of China and the United Arab Emirates to develop a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

The Committee at its meeting on 7/9/2020 announced a number of other decisions and agreed to:

Permit youth, sports activities and events in various fields (without the presence of spectators) while adhering to preventive health measures from 12/09/2020

Allow restaurants, event halls and tourist facilities at five-star hotels to reopen, provided that health preventive measures are put in place as directed by the Ministry of Health

The Committee urged all Iraqis to continue to remain vigilant and to follow the official guidance of the Ministry of Health including adhering to preventive health and social distancing measures.

