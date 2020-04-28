  • عربي
    Covid-19: Iraqi government underscores need for continued vigilance, compliance with preventive measures
    Covid-19: Iraqi government underscores need for continued vigilance, compliance with preventive measures

    28 Apr 2020 - 11:17 am

     

    The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting in Baghdad on Monday via video conferencing under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

    At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister thanked frontline teams from all sectors for leading Iraq’s national efforts to combat Covid-19 and protecting the health and safety of the Iraqi people.

    The Committee received a detailed briefing from the Minister of Health on Covid-19, including on the latest scientific and medical advice.

    The Committee then discussed the partial lifting of the curfew which came into force last week, and its impact.

    The Committee agreed to tighten several procedures to ensure continued compliance with health regulations and preventative measures, saying that more details will be released later.

    The Committee underscored that current preventative measures, including the compulsory wearing of masks in public places and the ban on gatherings, remain in place.

    The Committee warned that anyone violating these rules will face legal action.

    The Committee called on all Iraqis to continue to stay at home, to go out only when absolutely necessary, and to comply with physical distancing rules.

     

    For advice  (in Arabic) on how to have a safe Ramadan in the context of Covid-19, please visit: http://tiny.cc/konxnz

     

    For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

     

