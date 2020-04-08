  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > Coronavirus > Covid-19: Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety extends curfew
    Covid-19: Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety extends curfew

    08 Apr 2020 - 11:51 am

    Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety met in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

    The meeting was conducted via video conferencing.

    The Prime Minister paid tribute to Iraqi health teams, the Ministry of Health and the Government Crisis Cell for their extraordinary effort to combat Covid-19, and for being on the frontline supporting fellow Iraqis during this crisis.

    The Prime Minister thanked all Iraqis, private businesses, community groups, volunteers and Iraqi media outlets for their solidarity, and for supporting the national effort to combat Covid-19.

    The Committee received a briefing on the economic impact of the crisis on the general public, especially low income groups and on those working in the private sector.

    The Committee discussed measures to ensure price stability of essential goods and services, including foodstuffs and agricultural produce.

    The Committee discussed a number of policy options to support Iraqi nationals abroad who wish to return home, and how to address the logistical and health challenges involved.  It is expected that the Committee will make an announcement on this issue shortly.

    Following discussions, the Committee decided to:

    • Extend the curfew throughout Iraq until Saturday 18/04/2020
    • Allocate 600 billion dinars over the next two months to support nearly ten million citizens. Applying and accessing this support will be via a phone app. Further details will be announced later.

     For the latest updates, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

     

    Related Posts


    Cabinet receives briefing on measures to contain Coronavirus
    Cabinet receives briefing on measures to contain Coronavirus, support for...
    The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil,...
    26 Feb 2020 - 12:32 pm
    More
    Cabinet discusses measures to contain COVID-19
    The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil,...
    04 Mar 2020 - 12:12 pm
    More
    Cabinet discusses Covid-19, other developments, policies
    The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of...
    02 Apr 2020 - 11:39 am
    More
    Prime Minister chairs first meeting of Higher Committee for Health...
    Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi on Sunday chaired the first meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety....
    30 Mar 2020 - 12:35 pm
    More
    Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19): Update from Iraq’s Ministry of Health‬‬‬‬
    Iraq’s Crisis Cell extends curfew, announces additional measures to contain...
    The Iraqi government Crisis Cell announced a series of additional measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. The measures include:...
    22 Mar 2020 - 5:00 pm
    More