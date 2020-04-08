Covid-19: Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety extends curfew

Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety met in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

The meeting was conducted via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Iraqi health teams, the Ministry of Health and the Government Crisis Cell for their extraordinary effort to combat Covid-19, and for being on the frontline supporting fellow Iraqis during this crisis.

The Prime Minister thanked all Iraqis, private businesses, community groups, volunteers and Iraqi media outlets for their solidarity, and for supporting the national effort to combat Covid-19.

The Committee received a briefing on the economic impact of the crisis on the general public, especially low income groups and on those working in the private sector.

The Committee discussed measures to ensure price stability of essential goods and services, including foodstuffs and agricultural produce.

The Committee discussed a number of policy options to support Iraqi nationals abroad who wish to return home, and how to address the logistical and health challenges involved. It is expected that the Committee will make an announcement on this issue shortly.

Following discussions, the Committee decided to:

Extend the curfew throughout Iraq until Saturday 18/04/2020

Allocate 600 billion dinars over the next two months to support nearly ten million citizens. Applying and accessing this support will be via a phone app. Further details will be announced later.

For the latest updates, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/