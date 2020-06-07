Covid-19: Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety extends nationwide curfew

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired on Saturday a meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety.
At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Iraq’s health teams and security forces and thanked them for their hard work during the Covid-19 health emergency.
The Prime Minister called on all Iraqis to remain vigilant, abide by the curfew, follow official health advice and physical distancing rules, and avoid gatherings.
Following discussions, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety decided to:
The Committee also decided that:
