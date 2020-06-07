  • عربي
    Covid-19: Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety extends nationwide curfew

    07 Jun 2020 - 12:51 pm

    Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired on Saturday a meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety.

    At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Iraq’s health teams and security forces and thanked them for their hard work during the Covid-19 health emergency.

    The Prime Minister called on all Iraqis to remain vigilant, abide by the curfew, follow official health advice and physical distancing rules, and avoid gatherings.

    Following discussions, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety decided to:

    • Extend the nationwide curfew until Saturday 13/06/2020
    • Impose a partial curfew between 6 PM and 5 AM from Sunday 14/06/2020
    • Impose a curfew for 24 hours a day every Thursday, Friday and Saturday
    • Maintain the ban on all gatherings in all their forms
    • Maintain the ban on travel within provinces

    The Committee also decided that:

    • Parks, cafes, cinemas, malls, sport centres, private teaching institutes, swimming pools and shops to remain closed, except for food stores, bakeries and pharmacies which remain exempt
    • Restaurants will also stay closed, except for home delivery services

     

    For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

     

     

