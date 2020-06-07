Covid-19: Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety extends nationwide curfew

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired on Saturday a meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Iraq’s health teams and security forces and thanked them for their hard work during the Covid-19 health emergency.

The Prime Minister called on all Iraqis to remain vigilant, abide by the curfew, follow official health advice and physical distancing rules, and avoid gatherings.

Following discussions, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety decided to:

Extend the nationwide curfew until Saturday 13/06/2020

Impose a partial curfew between 6 PM and 5 AM from Sunday 14/06/2020

Impose a curfew for 24 hours a day every Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Maintain the ban on all gatherings in all their forms

Maintain the ban on travel within provinces

The Committee also decided that:

Parks, cafes, cinemas, malls, sport centres, private teaching institutes, swimming pools and shops to remain closed, except for food stores, bakeries and pharmacies which remain exempt

Restaurants will also stay closed, except for home delivery services

For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/