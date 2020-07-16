  • عربي
    Covid-19: The Iraqi government reduces curfew hours, permits airports, malls to reopen

    16 Jul 2020 - 5:56 pm
    Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and Public Safety meets in Baghdad and decides to:

    • Amend the partial curfew hours to start from 9 PM to 5 AM, with a total curfew on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
    • Review the imposition of the total curfew after  Eid Al-Adha holiday
    • Allow malls and shopping centres to reopen under strict conditions including the implementation of preventative health and social distancing measures
    • Allow Iraq’s airports to reopen from 23/07/2020
    • Allow Al-Mundhiriyah, Safwan and Al-Shaib border crossings to reopen for trade and commercial exchange

    The Committee underscored the importance of adhering to strict preventative health measures and social distancing rules, and reiterated that Covid-19 remains a serious threat to public health, urging all citizens to continue to follow official health guidance.

    For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

     

     

