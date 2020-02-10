“Dedicated to Service” on Instagram

Our series “Dedicated to Service” is now on Instagram.

The series puts a human face on Iraqi public servants who, sometimes under difficult circumstances, work tirelessly to serve their fellow citizens. It tells their stories, reflects their experiences and highlights their role in building a better future for all Iraqis.

Through video clips and pictures, “Dedicated to Service” on Instagram will introduce audiences to this group of Iraqis who often work in the background, going over and above to deliver key services to fellow Iraqis.

“I feel so proud when I serve my fellow citizens. I believe they deserve the best possible services” officer Teeba Ali from the Ministry of Interior.

From a special needs teacher, to a police diver, to an aviation maintenance engineer, “Dedicated to Service” celebrates them and tells their inspiring stories.

“We all work for this country; this is our homeland and we are committed to serving it” Captain Waleed Musa a diver with the River Police Patrol.

The series was launched first on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in April 2019.

Follow “Dedicated to Service” on Instagram.