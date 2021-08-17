During its session in Nineveh, the Council of Ministers releases the frozen assets of the governorate.

The Council of Ministers held its regular session in the city of Mosul, headed by Prime Minister Mr. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Several decisions were voted on the governorate, most notably:

-The Nineveh Governorate frozen assets will be released into projects for the benefit of the departments, provided that these projects are identified, in coordination with the High Committee for the Reconstruction of Mosul, and listed in coordination with the Ministry of Planning.

-The Ministry of Industry and Minerals shall rehabilitate factories and laboratories in Nineveh Governorate, according to the available financial allocations.

-The Civil Aviation Authority, in coordination with the French party, undertake appropriate measures as soon as possible regarding the follow-up to the implementation of the rehabilitation of Mosul International Airport.

-The Tourism Authority of the Ministry of Culture is reviewing the investment contract for the Nineveh International Oberoi Hotel.

-Construction of Al-Hawli Street and the sixth and seventh bridges in the city of Mosul.

-The Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works will resume working in the centralized ministerial projects in Nineveh Governorate, in coordination with the Ministry of Planning, according to the financial allocations.

-Creating job posts for the purpose of confirming the contractors with the Electoral Commission, who have served for more than 5 years.