First annual report on implementation of Iraqi government programme

The Iraqi government issued its first annual report on the implementation of its programme.

The report covers the period from 24 October 2018, when the government came to office, to 29 November 2019.

The report highlights achievements by the Iraqi government headed by Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi

According to the report, the government successfully delivered on several of its undertakings, despite what the report described as the challenging circumstances it faced.

The report highlighted achievements in several areas, chief amongst them were developing Iraq’s intelligence gathering efforts, the launch of several counter-terrorism operations, and the close coordination with the Global Coalition which led to the elimination of the leader of Daesh, the terrorist Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

The report also listed other achievements, including the decision to distribute plots of land to Iraqis, the signing of agreements with Siemens and General Electric to implement a road map to develop the electricity sector in Iraq, the agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council to link Iraq’s electricity grid to the Gulf power network, and the ‘oil for reconstruction’ agreement with the People’s Republic of China.

The report also pointed to what the government delivered in other sectors during this period, and highlighted its support for agriculture, including paying farmers their financial dues on time and without delay, and the range of measures it adopted to resume work on suspended or delayed projects across all sectors throughout Iraq.

In July 2018, the government issued a half-yearly report on the implementation of its programme which covered the first six months in the life of the government from October 2018 to April 2019. The report was described by Iraqi officials as being the first of its kind to be issued by an Iraqi government.

The report (in Arabic) is available here: