Funds allocated for highway between Basmaya City and Baghdad, says PM on visit

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced during his visit to the Basmayah residential city that the government had provided the required amounts last year to the company executing the project to intensify work on it after a suspension since 2019 due to an economic crisis, useless laws and improper management.

The Prime Minister indicated that the minimum down payment to buy a unit had been reduced from 25% to 10% to facilitate purchase plans for citizens interested in buying apartments in the Basmaya complex, in addition to reducing the annual interest rate also from 4% to 2% to support citizens in light of current economic challenges.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that the government is currently working on developing the project to reach its goal of 100,000 housing units, of which only 35,000 have been completed so far, and supporting the project by establishing necessary infrastructure such as the construction of a highway between Basmayah and Baghdad, for which sufficient funds have been allocated in the budget this year.

At the conclusion of the Prime Minister’s tour to the Basmaya complex, he stressed that Iraqi citizens deserve all the efforts being made and that work is underway to launch more than ten similar projects in Baghdad and other provinces to build new cities and housing complexes.