Guidance for a safe Ramadan in the context of Covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued guidance for “safe Ramadan practices in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic”, as Iraq’s Crisis Cell stressed the need for all to continue to observe the nationwide curfew, practice physical distancing and follow official health advice on mitigation and prevention during the holy month of Ramadan.

Guidance for a safe Ramadan includes the following advice:

Practice physical distancing by strictly maintaining a distance of at least 1 metre (3 feet) between people at all times

Practice safe, distant greetings

Eat a variety of fresh and unprocessed foods

Drink plenty of water between iftar and suhoor

Smoking is ill-advised under any circumstances, especially during Ramadan and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iraq’s Crisis Cell said that all Iraqis must continue to strictly observe the nationwide curfew announced by the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety between 7 pm and 6 am from Sunday to Thursday, and for 24 hours a day from Friday to Saturday each week

The Crisis Cell underscored the importance of fully adhering to prevention guidelines, including observing physical distancing rules as the transmission of Covid-19 is facilitated by close contact between people, and urged Iraqis to stay home and to go out only when it is absolutely necessary.

For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/