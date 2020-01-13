عربي
|
English
Latest News
Video Gallery
The Administration
The Prime Minister
The Cabinet
Security
Reconstruction
Invest Iraq
International Relations
Culture
Dedicated To Service
Government services
Latest News
Video Gallery
The Administration
The Prime Minister
The Cabinet
Security
Reconstruction
Invest Iraq
International Relations
Culture
Dedicated To Service
Government services
Homepage >
Security
> Head of UNITAD on holding Daesh accountable for its crimes in Iraq
Head of UNITAD on holding Daesh accountable for its crimes in Iraq
13 Jan 2020 - 2:02 pm
Interview with Mr. Karim Khan, Special Adviser and Head of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Daesh.
Related Posts
Cabinet approves air transport agreement with Tunisia
The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. The...
23 May 2018 - 1:38 pm
More
What are the key priorities of the new Iraqi government?
Iraq’s new Prime Minister, Mr. Adil Abd Al-Mahdi presented to parliament the new Government of Iraq’s programme for 2018-2022. Watch...
03 Dec 2018 - 3:38 pm
More
National Security Council condemns US air strikes as violation of...
The National Security Council held an emergency meeting in Baghdad to discuss the US air strikes against Iraqi forces belonging...
31 Dec 2019 - 2:39 pm
More
Cabinet reviews measures to improve public services in Basra and...
The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi....
19 Sep 2018 - 12:02 pm
More
Cabinet discusses preparations for May’s provincial, parliamentary elections
Baghdad – The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider...
10 Jan 2018 - 12:11 pm
More