Highlights from the Remarks of Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani at the Second Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership Held in Amman:

We meet today in Amman with the hope that we will move towards strengthening the relations between our countries in various fields and develop them in a way that contributes to laying the foundations of stability and development in the region and pave the way for dialogue and discussion to exchange views and converge viewpoints. The idea of holding the Baghdad Conference stems from Iraq’s desire to establish and strengthen the foundations of cooperation and partnership between the geographical and regional neighboring countries and friendly countries. Our government adopts an open approach aimed at building regional and international partnerships based on shared interests, including establishing strategic projects to link Iraq with its regional neighbors. We see that the priority now lies in strengthening the bonds of cooperation and partnership between our countries through interdependence in infrastructure, economic integration, and joint investments that strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between our countries and peoples. We strive to work together to transform from consuming to manufacturing countries by establishing joint industrial zones that enhance our collective industrial capacity and link the supply chains to one integrated chain capable of competing in global markets and launching mega projects in various sectors. It is necessary to focus on developing the public service sector and consider it one of the most important engines of the economy in our countries and region, and addressing the problem of unemployment through developing the productive private sector by improving working conditions and providing insurance for workers. We have prioritized combating financial and administrative corruption. We have effectively launched the anti-corruption campaign, starting from the highest levels. We ask the brotherly and friendly countries to help us recover Iraq’s stolen and smuggled money and extradite the wanted persons that reside in their countries. Our government is working hard to improve the investment environment in Iraq in terms of legislation, procedures, and guarantees to enable investors to enter our markets and benefit from the significant investment opportunities. The suitable investment environment requires security, and we have achieved security and stability in Iraq after the great victories over the remnants of the terrorists and takfiri gangs. Here, I would like to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by our armed forces in defending Iraq, the region, and the world. We must all continue our joint work and join hands to combat extremist ideology in all its forms and put in place practical mechanisms and programs to expose the malicious intentions of terrorists who recruit young people with their destructive thoughts. Iraq faces an existential threat due to water scarcity. We are determined to work hard with our neighbors in the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran to ensure our water security, to reach the best ways for joint management of transboundary water resources, and to reach our water share according to international agreements and laws. We also started taking practical steps to promote the use of modern irrigation systems and stop wasting water in storage and agriculture. We consider environmental pollution – whether in the air, water, or soil – as one of the most critical risks to the future of our people, especially in the southern regions. We have begun diligent work to address the burning of associated gas in the oil fields. We call on international companies to invest in this field to transform the use of this vital source of energy to generate electricity in an effort to achieve self-sufficiency in the use of gas to generate electricity in the medium term and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and global warming. Iraq is committed to building balanced relations of cooperation with all regional and international partners, and it distances itself from the policy of alignments and axes and the atmosphere of escalation. Iraq seeks a policy of calm and reducing tensions; At the same time, Iraq rejects interference in its internal affairs, violating its sovereignty, or attacking its territories. The use of force cannot be adopted to resolve disagreements or differences; We do not allow this approach to be used against Iraq, and we do not allow any threat from Iraqi land against the neighboring countries or the region. Our duty is to adopt the principle of dialogue and understanding to solve our problems and build on what brings us together to establish comprehensive regional partnerships, maximize interdependence between our countries, and establish stability and prosperity in the region. Iraq seeks to be a sponsor of communication and dialogue as the medium for resolving differences, aiming to calm the atmosphere and converging viewpoints, and strengthening our diplomatic efforts to defuse regional crises.