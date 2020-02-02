عربي
The President
> Highlights of Prime Minister-Designate Mohammed Tawfik Allawi’s speech to the Iraqi people
Highlights of Prime Minister-Designate Mohammed Tawfik Allawi’s speech to the Iraqi people
02 Feb 2020 - 3:56 pm
Video highlights of PM-Designate Mohammed Allawi’s address to the Iraqi people:
