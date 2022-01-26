Highlights of the speech by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during his visit to the Iraq-Syria border

Highlights of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi speech to Iraqi security forces during his visit to the Iraq-Syria border strip in Nineveh province:

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: Our visit today is to see the procedures and defences put in place by our heroes in the security and military forces.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: I have confidence in your abilities and determination to protect Iraq and Iraqis, and to confront the foolishness of terrorists abroad and within, who seek to perpetuate chaos and undermine state institutions for their own interests.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: I say to Daesh terrorists, you are a group of gangsters that have no place amongst us. This is our resolve and the resolve of every honorable Iraqi, before it is that of the state, the government, or the security establishment. We will eliminate you and protect our land and honour.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: My brothers and sons in the security forces, today you are stronger than you were yesterday, and tomorrow you will be stronger still, God willing. The security of Iraq is your responsibility, and there is no room for complacency in this great endeavour.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: The country is protected when its borders are secured, and today they are, thanks to the efforts of our heroes. We will spare no effort in meeting your needs in order for you to perform the tasks assigned to you.