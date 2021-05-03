Iraq continues anti-COVID vaccination campaign as latest Pfizer shipment arrives

The Ministry of Health reported Sunday that some 358,104 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country as of the previous day.

The national vaccination campaign began in late March. All vaccines used have received approval from the World Health Organization.

The ministry on Monday posted photos of its Facebook page of the latest shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which first arrived in the country in mid-April. It noted that the batches had arrived in refrigerated containers and been sent to vaccination points in all the country’s governorates including the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The vaccines must be kept in refrigerated conditions to retain their efficacy.

On Saturday, 31,746 tests to determine the presence of the virus were carried out and 4,564 new infections were found, while 7,859 people who had tested positive were found to have recovered.

The ministry also showcased various measures that individual governorates are taking to halt the spread of the virus, such as the spraying of disinfectant in schools in Anbar’s Baghdadi and the speeding up of the construction of a 400-bed hospital in Dhi Qar.

As the campaign to protect its citizens and those living on Iraqi soil continues, a partial curfew meanwhile remains in place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan during the week from 8 PM until 5 AM and a full curfew on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Ministry of Health has set a simple mechanism to register and receive the vaccination by registering online via the link https://cov19reg.phd.iq which has been sent to citizens via SMS. The vaccine can also be obtained by visiting the health clinics directly.