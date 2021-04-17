Iraq inaugurates vertical hydro booster pump station and “GE-Enka” 400KV electrical station in Al-Muthana

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi inaugurated on Thursday the vertical hydro-boosting pumping station in Al-Muthanna Governorate. The station will promote the pumping of water from the Euphrates River to the Rumaitha River and contribute to providing drinking water to citizens and reducing its scarcity in dry seasons. The project is planned to contribute to the revival of agriculture for large areas in northern Al-Muthana.

The Prime Minister stressed, “the importance of exerting utmost efforts to advance the reality of the governorate and serve its people”, and indicating that, “the government will spare no effort in providing all forms of support for the governorate”, and that he, “will personally continue to provide this support,” adding that, “the government is embarking on a campaign of relations with the neighbouring countries in order to bring in investments to serve our country and its people.”

The PM added, “today, the government has allocated two thousand subsidies to the governorate within the social protection network programme, given to those who deserve it, in addition to allocating 250 breadwinner salaries.”

During the visit, the Prime Minister met with a group of tribal sheikhs and notables in the governorate, confirming in a separate meeting with a group of protesters that, “answering legal demands are one of the government’s priorities.“