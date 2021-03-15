Iraq lifts requirement to obtain pre-arrival visas for citizens of 30 countries

The Iraqi government will launch on 15 March 2021 an exceptional programme to lift the requirement to obtain entry visas prior to arrival in Iraq for citizens of:

Countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council (USA, UK, France, the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China)

European Union countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands

As well as citizens of Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland.

Citizens of these countries will be able to pay to obtain a visa on arrival at Iraq’s airports and land and sea border crossings, but must comply with all Iraqi preventive health measures as decided by the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety.

Other countries may be added to the list based on Iraq’s economic and other needs.