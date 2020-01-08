Iraq rejects all attacks on its lands

Following yesterday’s event and recent developments, Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi keeps monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region.

The Prime Minister is engaging with domestic and international parties in order to contain the situation and reduce the risk of a conflict which could lead to a devastating war threatening Iraq, the region and the world. “Iraq and the region will be the first victims of such a war” says Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

The Prime Minister also urges all parties involved to respect international law.

The Iraqi government will continue its efforts to prevent

escalation and invites all parties to exercise self-restraint. Iraq rejects any violation of its sovereignty and condemns all attacks on its land.

The Iraqi government will continue safeguarding Iraq’s sovereignty and will take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of all Iraqis.