  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > The Prime Minister > Iraq rejects all attacks on its lands
    Iraq rejects all attacks on its lands

    08 Jan 2020 - 4:29 pm

    Following yesterday’s event and recent developments, Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi keeps monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region.
    The Prime Minister is engaging with domestic and international parties in order to contain the situation and reduce the risk of a conflict which could lead to a devastating war threatening Iraq, the region and the world. “Iraq and the region will be the first victims of such a war” says Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.
    The Prime Minister also urges all parties involved to respect international law.
    The Iraqi government will continue its efforts to prevent
    escalation and invites all parties to exercise self-restraint. Iraq rejects any violation of its sovereignty and condemns all attacks on its land.
    The Iraqi government will continue safeguarding Iraq’s sovereignty and will take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of all Iraqis.

    Related Posts


    Cabinet discusses latest political, security developments
      The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd...
    28 Aug 2019 - 9:38 am
    More
    Staff Lt. Gen Abdul-Wahab Al-Saadi: Our sacrifices were for the...
    Commander of Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service Staff Lt. Gen Abdul-Wahab Al-Saadi recalls the heroism, sacrifices and patriotism of Iraq’s armed...
    13 Dec 2018 - 12:07 pm
    More
    Cabinet discusses draft 2019 Federal Budget
    The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi....
    07 Nov 2018 - 2:51 pm
    More
    A roadmap to drive the Iraqi economy forward
    Resounding Victory At the height of its reach, Daesh occupied almost 40% of Iraq’s territory. A tragedy for the communities...
    22 Jun 2018 - 9:09 pm
    More
    45th Baghdad International Fair: Iraq open for business
    More than 700 companies from more than 17 countries took part in the 45th Baghdad International Fair, reflecting a growing...
    04 Dec 2018 - 3:16 pm
    More