Iraqi government announces preventative measures in response to Coronavirus

Iraq’s Ministry of Health announced several preventive measures in response to Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province in the People’s Republic of China.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that it has activated its plan for potential epidemics, stressing that all measures are precautionary and are being introduced in coordination with the World Health Organisation and other relevant bodies.

The new procedures include:

Implementing tighter measures at Iraq’s border crossings, including airports

Evacuating Iraqi nationals in the Chinese city of Wuhan to Baghdad on board a chartered Iraqi Airways aircraft, accompanied by a medical team

Screening evacuated Iraqi nationals on arrival in Baghdad, followed by follow-up and and monitoring measures

Earlier, the Ministry of Health confirmed that no case of the Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been recorded to Iraq.

The Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, on Sunday chaired a meeting with the Ministers of Health, Foreign Affairs, Interior and Transport, as well as representatives of other relevant authorities, to review Iraq’s Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) preparedness.

The meeting agreed to establish a ministerial committee to be chaired by the Minister of Health to coordinate the government response and monitor developments.