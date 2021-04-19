Iraqi government continues to support voluntary return of IDPs as it oversees closure of remaining displacement camps

The Iraqi government is preparing, in cooperation with the relevant international organisations and in coordination with local authorities in Iraq, to ​​close down the remaining camps for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Iraq. The closure plans consist of providing essential public services and infrastructure rehabilitation, including rebuilding destroyed homes and constructing low-cost housing units to create the appropriate conditions for the voluntary return of IDPs to their areas of origin.

The closure of all IDP camps in Iraq is a key component of the government programme presented by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to Parliament.

The Prime Minister has underscored the need to provide support to the Ministry of Migration and Displaced in manner that guarantees the safe and voluntary return of all IDPs to their home.

The Minister of Migration and Displaced, Ms. Evan Faek says that only two IDP camps, in Nineveh and Anbar provinces, remain open in Iraq, and that the Iraqi government has drawn up plans to close them down over the next short period.

The Ministry of Migration and Displaced confirmed in a statement that coordination is underway with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Iraq to rebuild destroyed homes and construct low-cost housing units for IDPs who are unable to return.

Head of the Stabilisation and Protection Unit at IOM Iraq, Siobhan Simojoki said the IOM has worked with all sectors to provide the necessary support to facilitate the return of displaced people in a sustainable manner to their areas of origin, support them socially and help them to earn a living and receive an income.

Local governments in Iraq continue their work to create the appropriate conditions for the return of IDPs to their original areas by providing key infrastructure, including the provision of water and electricity, the rehabilitation of roads and schools, and the rebuilding of homes.

Iraq’s Ministry of Migration and Displaced also announced plans to provide the Coronavirus vaccines to displaced people and refugees who remain at IDP camps. The Ministry confirmed that in the first phase there will be enough vaccines to vaccinate 500,000 people, with subsequent batches of the vaccines to arrive later to vaccinate more IDPs.