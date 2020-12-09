Iraqi government signs new agreement to help combat corruption, promote integrity

The Iraqi government on Wednesday signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to promote transparency, accountability and integrity in both the public and private sectors.

Chief of Staff, the Prime Minister’s Office Judge Raid Johi described the new agreement as demonstrating the determination of the Iraqi government under the leadership of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to assert the rule of law, strengthen oversight and improve the responsiveness and the performance of public and private sector institutions.

He added that the signing of the agreement on International Anti-Corruption Day comes as the Iraqi government begins to implement an ambitious reform programme known as the White Paper for Economic Reform to address the serious challenges facing the Iraqi economy.

Judge Raid Johi underscored the Iraqi government’s commitment to working with UNDP Iraq and with other international and Iraqi partners to combat poverty and corruption, and strengthen the role of women, young people and civil society institutions.

In October, the Iraqi government formally adopted the White Paper for Economic Reform, a comprehensive reform programme that sets out a clear roadmap to reform the Iraqi economy and address the accumulated, decades-old serious challenges that confront it.

The Iraqi government programme, which was approved by Iraq’s Parliament in May 2020, identified combatting corruption as one of its main priorities.

The programme outlines a range of measures to combat corruption, including reforming the system of awarding government contracts, enforcing current laws to pursue and return Iraq’s money that have been smuggled abroad and holding corrupt individuals accountable, regardless of their influence.