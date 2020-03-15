Iraq’s National Laboratories Project inaugurates flagship facility in Baghdad

The first fully integrated, medical testing laboratory was recently opened in Al-Imamain Al-Kadhimain Medical City in Baghdad.

The new laboratory is part of Iraq’s National Laboratories Project in Iraq which aims to establish a network of integrated, connected modern teaching laboratories that use the latest technology and operates to international standards.

The Project is also undertaking a programme of modernisation to several existing medical testing laboratories across Iraq.

The new facility in Baghdad will provide 168 types of diagnostic tests, using technologies that will enable doctors and laboratory technicians to collaborate with their counterparts in other countries in real time.

“Before this centre was opened, we were not able to carry out some 35% of pathological tests that were requested” Dr. Abdul Rahman Ismail, Director – Al Imamain Al-Kadhimain Medical City

The Iraqi Ministry of Health says that the National Laboratory Project will play an essential role in improving health care, and will improve clinical decision-making in Iraq by providing medical teams with critical information to prevent, diagnose, treat and manage diseases.

The National Laboratory Project, which is a partnership between the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Delta Trade, was launched in 2013 in the provinces of Diyala and Basra, then in Karbala Province, followed by Maysan Province before being implemented in the capital Baghdad in January this year.

