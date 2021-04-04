Joint Iraqi-Emirati Statement

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, during an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Kadhimi thanked the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President, for the support provided by the UAE and its leadership to Iraq and its people.

During the visit and official meetings, cooperation between the two countries were discussed, and the means and prospects for developing them in the service of common interests. The two sides stressed the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional and international developments and stressed the importance of international cooperation and coordination to combat the Coronavirus pandemic and its economic and health repercussions on the world. Prime Minister Kadhimi thanked the UAE for the medical aid provided to Iraq and its people during the pandemic.

The two sides agreed on the importance of strengthening economic cooperation, increasing trade, establishing the Iraqi-Emirati Business Council and facilitating measures to serve the interests of the two countries.

The UAE announced its $3 billion investment in Iraq, and this initiative aims to strengthen economic and investment relations, create new opportunities for cooperation and partnership and advance developmental growth to support the Iraqi people.

Iraq also appreciated the UAE’s initiative to rebuild Al-Hadba Minaret, the Al-Nuri Mosque as well as a number of churches in Ninewa province.

The two sides also discussed the need for more security and military cooperation and information sharing to combat terrorism, as well as expanding cooperation in the energy sector, and especially in clean energy.

At the conclusion of the visit, Prime Minister Kadhimi thanked the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates for their warm welcome and hospitality.