Joint Statement by the Government of Iraq and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The following statement was issued by the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

Based on the fraternal and historical ties between the Republic of Iraq and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and their peoples, and a desire to develop relations on solid foundations, foremost among which are Arab and Islamic brotherhood, the spirit of good neighbourliness and common interests, and in response to an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulazizz Al Saud, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 31 March 2021.

Talks were held between Prime Minister Kadhimi and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, which dealt with the prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance relations in all fields.

Views were also exchanged on issues of concern to the two countries, on regional and international affairs to support and strengthen security and stability in the region and world.

The two sides praised the results of the virtual meeting that took place between the Prime Minister of Iraq and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on 25 March 2021, and the two sides emphasized the importance of the issues discussed especially with regard to strengthening relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, and enhancing the work of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council.

They stressed their determination to reinforce cooperation and coordination between the two countries in a way that serves common interests in political, security, military, commercial, investment and tourism fields. They praised the achievements of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council and urged their relevant ministries and government bodies to follow up the implementation of the various agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries to strengthen relations, address common challenges and build on the positive results of previous mutual visits between officials of the two countries.

They also stressed the importance of continuing cooperation and coordination in facing the threats of extremism and terrorism, which are a threat to the region and the world, through sharing expertise and experiences between the security bodies of the two countries, increased cooperation to secure the Iraq-Saudi border and to continue supporting the efforts of Iraq in cooperation with the international coalition to confront the remnants of the Daesh terrorist organisation.

The two sides agreed on the following:

1. Establishing a $3 billion joint Iraqi-Saudi fund, as a contribution from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to promote investment in the economy of the Republic of Iraq, for the benefit of the Saudi and Iraqi economies, with participation of the private sector in both countries.

2. Cooperation in the fields of energy and renewable energy and implementing the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council’s joint action plan to continue cooperation in the oil sector, within the scope of work of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and commitment to the OPEC+ agreement to ensure the stability of the global oil market.

3. Completion of the GCCI electrical interconnection project due to its importance for both countries.

4. Enhancing coordination in mutual diplomatic support within the framework of multilateral diplomacy.

5. Enhancing investment opportunities for Saudi companies and inviting them to expand their activities and reconstruction efforts in Iraq.

The Republic of Iraq appreciated the participation, pledges and contributions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Kuwait Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq, which was held on 12-14 February 2018. Iraq also appreciated the support of Saudi Arabia to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Iraq also commended the announcement by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on the Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions, and Iraq will work with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the goals of these initiatives.

The bilateral agreements signed by the two sides included: an agreement to avoid double taxation, an agreement to cooperate in the fields of economic diversification and private sector development, a cooperation agreement between the Saudi Contractors Authority and the Iraqi Contractors Union to support the reconstruction of Iraq, and an agreement for financing Saudi exports to Iraq.

Two memoranda of understanding were also signed between the Iraqi Media Network and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, and between the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives and the Iraqi National Library and Archive.

On regional issues, the two sides agreed to intensify cooperation and coordination on the issues of concern in regional and international affairs and to deescalate tensions to support and strengthen the security and stability of the region. The two sides stressed the importance of security and stability in the region, and urged all neighbouring countries to adhere to the spirit of good neighbourliness and non-interference in the domestic affairs of countries. Prime Minister Kadhimi affirmed his support for the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end the Yemen crisis.

Prime Minister Kadhimi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi, to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and to the Government of Saudi Arabia for their warm reception of the Iraqi delegation and their hospitality.