Military Technical Committee visits Ain Al-Assad Airbase to monitor implementation of agreement to withdraw Global Coalition forces

The Iraqi Military Technical Committee overseeing the implementation of the outcome of the Strategic Dialogue between Iraq and the U.S, and the agreement with the Global Coalition to withdraw the Coalition’s combat forces from Iraq, visited Ain Al-Assad Airbase in Anbar on Saturday.

The Iraqi Military Technical Committee includes the National Security Adviser, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, the Deputy Army Chief of Staff, and other military commanders.

In a statement, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said that the Committee toured areas previously used by the Global Coalition, and inspected some of the equipment and technical devices that the Global Coalition began to hand over over to the Iraqi army, the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Border Force Command.

The Security Media Cell underscored that the Global Coalition remaining mission in Iraq is to advise, assist and empower Iraqi security forces.