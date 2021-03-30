National Coronavirus vaccination campaign is launched

The Government Media Cell confirmed that the national vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus is effective and that the vaccine is safe.

The Media Cell confirmed, according to the announcement of the Ministry of Health, that all the vaccines imported to Iraq are safe and delivered with the approval and supervision of the World Health Organization.

The safety and efficacy of the vaccine have been proven, based on the results of studies and clinical trials worldwide.

Iraq has received the first batch of 336,000 doses of the British AstraZeneca vaccination, and the Ministry of Health has set a simple mechanism to register and receive the vaccination by registering online via the link https://cov19reg.phd.iq/ which has been sent to citizens via SMS. The vaccine can also be obtained by visiting the health clinics directly.