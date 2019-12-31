National Security Council condemns US air strikes as violation of Iraqi sovereignty

The National Security Council held an emergency meeting in Baghdad to discuss the US air strikes against Iraqi forces belonging to Popular Mobilization Units on the Iraqi-Syrian border and the repercussions of this attack.

Following the meeting, the Council said in a statement: “The Iraqi Government condemns this act and considers it a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. This is a serious violation of the rules of engagement of the Coalition forces, including the US forces, in carrying out operations without the approval of the Iraqi Government.”

It added: “This operation targeted Iraqi forces holding a significant front on the border [with Syria] against Daesh terrorists. This endangers the security and sovereignty of Iraq and threatens the security of all.”

“Tens of members of the Iraqi forces have fallen or injured as a result of this attack. The US Forces relied on their own conclusions and political priorities, not the priorities as assessed by the government and people of Iraq.”

The Council underscored that Iraq has repeatedly stressed its refusal to be a battlefield or a party to any regional or international conflict, and has made strenuous efforts to prevent frictions and reduce clashes in a country and region that have lived for decades in an atmosphere of conflict, interference, occupation and wars.

The Council affirmed that “this attack violates the goals and principles for which the Global Coalition was established, and compels Iraq to review its relationship together with the security, political and legal operational framework in a manner that preserves the sovereignty and security of the country, protects the lives of its people and promotes common interests.”