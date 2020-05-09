New Iraqi Cabinet holds its first meeting

Iraq’s new Cabinet held its first regular meeting in Baghdad on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister welcomed members of the Cabinet, saying that his government will undertake the serious work to surmount the challenges facing Iraq.

The Prime Minister reiterated that a key priority of the government is to create a safe and secure environment for early elections to take place, and to support the work of the Independent High Electoral Commission.

The Cabinet then discussed the latest health, economic and security developments.

The Cabinet decided to:

Authorize the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance to release funds earmarked for the payment of pensions

Repeal Resolution No (97) issued by the previous Cabinet related to the suspension of expenditure

Approve a draft law to facilitate domestic and foreign borrowing to finance the fiscal deficit for the year 2020, and to submit it to the Council of Representatives for approval

Request the Council of Representatives to expedite the passage of the new Electoral Law.

Direct all ministries and official bodies to provide all necessary logistical and human support to the High Electoral Commission so that it can carry out its constitutional duties

Amend the Political Parties Law to regulate their legal status, and to ensure that their work is founded on a democratic national basis that guarantees political pluralism and democratic transformation

Click here for details of the Iraqi government programme: https://bit.ly/2SJSmMj