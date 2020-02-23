Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19): Iraq’s Ministry of Health guidance to the public

The Iraqi Ministry of Health on Saturday issued advice to the public regarding Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19), while reiterating that no case of the virus has been confirmed in Iraq to date.

The advice includes basic preventive measures such as:

Frequent washing of hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time. In the event that soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is recommended.

Avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands.

Avoid approaching people who have a cough or are sneezing.

Cover the mouth with paper tissue when coughing or sneezing, then dispose of it immediately.

Click here to read the advice (in Arabic).

Earlier, Prime Minister Adel Abd Al-Mahdi chaired a meeting in Baghdad attended by the Minister of Health, the Director of the World Health Organization in Iraq and several officials to review the government’s preventive and precautionary measures against Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19).

The Prime Minister authorised the Government Crisis Cell to extend the ban on nationals of the Islamic Republic of Iran from entering the country, and to take the necessary measures to monitor the conditions of Iraqis arriving from Iran.

In a related development, Iraq’s Border Crossings Authority announced the formation of a crisis unit to coordinate efforts with provincial councils and the Ministry of Health to equip Iraq’s border crossings, including airports, with specialist teams and medical devices to carry our examinations of arriving travelers to ensure that they do not carry COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement that as the virus is not transmitted through agricultural produce and products, imports of these item remain unaffected.