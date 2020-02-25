Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19): Update from Iraq’s Ministry of Health‬‬‬‬

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday 25 February four cases of COVID-19 in Kirkuk Province, noting that the patients are members of a family who recently returned from Iran.

Tuesday’s announcement came a day after the Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Iraq. The patient is an Iranian student in Najaf Province, who entered Iraq before the ban on entry into country of Iranian nationals came into force.

The patients have been admitted to isolation wards in local hospitals where their conditions are being closely monitored by medical teams.

Earlier, the Minister of Health, Dr. Jaafar Allawi chaired a meeting of the Government Crisis Cell’s Sub-committee.

The meeting directed that a local crisis committee is established in each province and agreed to extend the ban on entry into Iraq of passengers arriving, directly or indirectly, from the People’s Republic of China, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It was also decided to impose a ban on passengers arriving from Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Singapore.

These restrictions do not apply to Iraqi nationals arriving from these countries who will be subject to close health monitoring on arrival.

The Committee agreed other measures to ensure medical stores and pharmacies remain fully stocked with masks and other medicines.

Iraq’s Border Crossings Authority announced earlier the formation of a crisis unit to coordinate efforts with provincial councils and the Ministry of Health to equip Iraq’s border crossings, including airports, with specialist teams and medical devices to carry our examinations of arriving travelers to ensure that they do not carry COVID-19.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Adel Abd Al-Mahdi chaired a meeting in Baghdad to review the government’s preventive and precautionary measures against Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19).

The Iraqi Ministry of Health on Saturday issued advice to the public regarding Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19).

The advice includes basic preventive measures such as:

Frequent washing of hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time. In the event that soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is recommended.

Avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands.

Avoid approaching people who have a cough or are sneezing.

Cover the mouth with paper tissue when coughing or sneezing, then dispose of it immediately.

Click here to read the advice (in Arabic).

For the latest updates and guidance, please visit the Ministry of Health Facebook page.

This article was published on 23 February 2020 and last updated on 25 February to reflect the current situation in Iraq.