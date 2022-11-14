Official Statement: The heinous terrorist attack in Istanbul

The Republic of Iraq, the government and the people, offer condolences and express solidarity with the friendly Turkish people following the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Istanbul, in which innocent civilians were killed.

We wish the wounded a speedy recovery and patience for the victims’ families as we share their pain and grief.

Terrorism in our region proves, day after day, that it has no religion or identity and that it targets life, stability, and secure and safe people, which is evidence of the viciousness of its sources and the perversion of its thought from human nature.

We express to the Government of the Republic of Turkey our condemnation of such heinous acts, an occasion that reminds us of the importance of cooperation and partnership in the war on terrorism and the pursuit of its hideouts and its supporters, and the need to unite against this plague, that is the enemy of peoples.

Mohammed S. Al-Sudani

Prime Minister

November 14, 2022