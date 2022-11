Parliament approves new Iraqi Cabinet

Iraq’s Council of Representatives (Parliament) on Thursday 27/10/2022 approved the Cabinet of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Members of the new Iraqi Cabinet are:

Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief: Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani Minister of Foreign Affairs: Fuad Hussein Minister of Oil: Hayan Abdul Ghani Minister of Planning: Mohammed Ali Tamim Minister of Finance Taif Sami Minister of Defence: Thabet Mohammed Saeed Minister of Interior: Abdul Amir Kamel Minister of Health: Saleh Mehdi Mutalib Minister of Migration and Displaced: Evan Faeq Yacoub

Minister of Transport: Razak Muhaibes Ajimi

Minister of Water Resources: Aoun Diab Abdullah

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: Ahmed Jassim Saber

Minister of Youth and Sports: Ahmed Mohamed Hussein

Minister of Education: Ibrahim Namis Yassin

Minister of Trade: Atheer Daoud Salman

Minister of Justice: Khaled Salam Shwani

Minister of Electricity: Ziad Ali Fadel

Minister of Communications Hiam Abboud Khadim

Minister of Agriculture: Abbas Jabr Obada

Minister of Higher Education: Naim Abed Yasser

Minister of Industry and Minerals: Khaled Battal Neg

Minister of Culture Ahmed Fakkak Ahmed