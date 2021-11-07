عربي
|
English
Latest News
Video Gallery
The Administration
The Prime Minister
The Cabinet
Security
Invest Iraq
Economic Reforms
Dedicated To Service
International Relations
Coronavirus
More
Reconstruction
Culture
Government services
Latest News
Video Gallery
The Administration
The Prime Minister
The Cabinet
Security
Invest Iraq
Economic Reforms
Dedicated To Service
International Relations
Coronavirus
More
Reconstruction
Culture
Government services
Homepage >
The Prime Minister
> PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi delivers a brief televised address to the Iraqi people:
PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi delivers a brief televised address to the Iraqi people:
07 Nov 2021 - 10:26 am