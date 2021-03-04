Pope Francis begins historic visit to Iraq

His Holiness Pope Francis begins tomorrow (Friday) a four-day visit to Iraq.

President of the Republic Barham Salih said that the visit will help bolster the values of tolerance and peace globally – not just in Iraq, adding that “the journey of Pope Francis to Mesopotamia will be a message of peace to Iraqis of all religions & serve to affirm our common values of justice and dignity.”

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi affirmed that the visit of His Holiness the Pope will contribute to consolidating stability and will help foster a spirit of brotherhood in Iraq and throughout the region, and that the whole world values the dedication of His Holiness to peace, human dignity and to ending conflicts.

During his apostolic visit, the Pope will meet His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Al-Sayyid Ali Al-Husseini Al-Sistani in the holy city of Najaf, before travelling to Al-Nassirya in Dhi Qar province and hold interreligious prayer service at the Plain of Ur.

The Pope will then return to Baghdad where he will celebrate Holy Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in the capital.

During his visit to Iraq, the Pope will travel to Erbil where he will celebrate Holy Mass and to Mosul, where he will recite a prayer of suffrage for the victims of war.

His Holiness will also visit the Qaraqosh community at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.