Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi hosts Iraq-Jordan-Egypt Summit in Baghdad

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will host in Baghdad on 27/6/2021 a summit meeting with King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The leaders will discuss political and strategic coordination and cooperation, and the outcome of the joint ministerial and technical sectoral meetings including those related to electricity, energy projects, the establishment of common economic zones and the encouragement of investment.

The leaders will also discuss integration of resources between the three countries, especially in light of the impact of the consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic on health, food and economic security.

The three leaders will also review the latest developments in the Arab region, the challenges facing it, and ways to enhance Arab national security.

The Prime Minister underscored in his speech at the Iraq-Jordan-Egypt summit held in the Jordanian capital Amman in August of last year that “the historical and geographical ties that bind Iraq with its brothers in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Arab Republic of Egypt allow us to build a strong foundation of common economic interests that secure investment partnerships, long-term and broad-based trade exchange, as well as enriching the Iraqi, Jordanian and Egyptian markets with the products of these countries.”

He told the summit meeting that “Iraq looks forward to opening new horizons for cooperation in the economic, commercial, and investment fields, as well as in energy, electricity, infrastructure, reconstruction, transportation and health.”

At the Amman summit, the three leaders agreed to establish an executive secretariat to be based on a rotating basis, in one of the capitals of the three nations to be responsible for preparing for future summits and ministerial meetings and for following up on their decisions.

In a speech at the headquarter of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi underscored the importance of strengthening relations with Jordan and Egypt and with other countries in the region.

He said that the Iraqi government is working to create a ‘New Mashreq’ to harness the broad common interests between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt in order to create a prosperous economic zone that will benefit all countries in the region and in which Iraq would play a major role.

The Prime Minister told his audience that Iraq also has multifaceted relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and with all other Gulf countries, and that the Iraqi government is proceeding with several investment projects with these countries in various sectors including agriculture, industry and energy.

The Prime Minister added that Iraq must continue with this approach, face internal and external crises, and work to resolve them through multi-track diplomacy that responds to the developments of the new world.

“We have a comprehensive vision for resolving conflicts and building peace, and we call on internal and external parties to play it, and to move together towards achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace” concluded Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi.