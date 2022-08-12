Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi renews call for political forces to engage in dialogue to address current challenges

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister offered condolences on the occasion of Ashura, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him).

The Prime Minister renewed his call to all political forces for a meaningful and constructive dialogue to surmount current challenges, which are now impacting the performance of the government and state institutions.

The Prime Minister underscored that the government was able to overcome many difficultiesincluding therestart of manydelayed projects that had been planned for years.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the absence of a federal budget affected the government’s performance and plans toimplement vital projects that serve citizens.

The Prime Minister then reviewed the security developments in the country, and the efforts of the security forces in pursuing the remnants of Daesh terrorists, as well as criminalgangsand drug traffickers.

The Cabinet hosted the Governor of Basra, who gave an extensive presentationonthe state ofpublic servicesin the province, the challenges it faces, and what is required to enable local authorities to improve infrastructure and publics services.

Following discussions, the Cabinet voted to meet the needs of Basra in relation to service projects outlined by theGovernor of the Basra.

The Cabinet also hosted the senior official in charge of the Ministry of Electricity, who outlined the current state of electricity supply, the problems facing the ministry, and the mechanisms adopted to overcome the difficultiesfacing the power grid.

The Cabinetalsoreviewed the epidemiological report, the efforts of the Ministry of Health to address the pandemic including providing the necessary medical supplies and vaccines.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed several measures including the following:

Allow the promotion of secondary school graduatesin the public sector to grade 3 provided that this does not result in the creation of new job titles.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning and the Federal Service Council undertake to amend the job description approved by the ministries and entities not affiliated with a ministry to ensure implementation of the decision above.

This measure will be implemented when the next federal budget law is approved.