Prime Minister Al-Kadhimivisits Basra, meets security leaders, attends event at Young Warriors Academy

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Basra province on Thursday.

The Prime Minister visited the Young Warriors Academy for children of determination (children with special needs) in Basra, describing the Academy’s students as fighters for life, not for war, and expressed his joyat meeting them.

The Prime Minister directed that the Academy be granted a plot of land for its new home, after the process was delayed for five years.

The Prime Minister also directedthe Ministry of Health to provide the necessary health care to the students, secure their basic needs, address deficiencies and raise the level of service provided to children with special needs.

He also directed the Governor of Basra to provide full support to the Academy.

The Prime Minister Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces later chaired a meeting with military and security leaders in Basra, and received a briefing on the security situation in the province, and the plan of the security services to secure its cities, districts, and external roads linking Basra to the other provinces.

The Prime Minister underscored the need to take every precaution and the necessary masures to address anything that threatens the security and stability of Basra. He also emphasised the importance of purssuing organized crime gangs, prosecuting their members and bringing them to justice.