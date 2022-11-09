Prime Minister Al-Sudani chairs weekly meeting of the Cabinet

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

The Prime Minister directed that the issue of land owned by the Ministry of Finance be re-examined. A consultative meeting was held between representatives of the Ministries of Finance, Construction and Housing, Agriculture, and the Legal Department of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers. Its recommendations will be submitted to the Prime Minister for a decision within 30 working days.

The Prime Minister highlighted an important sporting event that Iraq will host early next year: the 25th Gulf Cup in Basra. The Prime Minister directed all ministries and government agencies to cooperate fully with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which chairs the supreme committee supervising the tournament, and stressed the need for determined work by everyone to make the tournament a success so that reflects well on Iraq.

The Prime Minister directed ministers not to delay the implementation of the Cabinet’s decision regarding the cancellation of all executive orders by the caretaker government related to the appointment of heads of agencies not affiliated with a ministry, special grades, directors-general, and those of their rank. This is based on a ruling by the Federal Court’s in May of this year.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed several measures including:

Approve the draft of the first amendment to the law on supporting small income-generating projects No. 10 of 2012, which was audited by the State Council, and referred to the Council of Representatives.

Approve the recommendation of the Border Crossings Authority regarding the official opening of Kirkuk International Port, and the creation of the Kirkuk International Airport Directorate.

Cancelling the allocation of (70) billion dinars to the Office of the Prime Minister per Cabinet Resolution (226 of 2022), and for this amount to be allocated to the Ministry of Interior.