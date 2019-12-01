Prime Minister briefs Cabinet on his resignation, underscores commitment to peaceful transfer of power

The Cabinet held a meeting in Baghdad on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

The Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on his resignation and that of the government which was submitted to the Council of Representatives (Parliament).

The Prime Minister asked members of the government to continue to discharge their duties until the formation of a new government.

The Prime Minister underscored his commitment and that of the government to the principle of the peaceful transfer of power, and of putting the national interest of Iraq above any other consideration.

The Prime Minister called on the Council of Representatives to act quickly to reach agreement on the way forward.

The Cabinet voted to accept the resignations of the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff and the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers.