    Prime Minister chairs first meeting of Higher Committee for Health and National Safety

    30 Mar 2020 - 12:35 pm

    Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi on Sunday chaired the first meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety.

    The Committee was established to direct and coordinate Iraq’s national efforts to combat Covid-19.

    The Prime Minister, on behalf of the Iraqi people, thanked medical teams for being on the frontline delivering care to fellow Iraqis during the Covid-19 pandemic, and for doing so under challenging and difficult conditions.

    The Prime Minister also thanked the Iraqi armed and security forces, and friendly countries for supporting Iraq’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

    The Prime Minister praised the work of the Government Crisis Cell, which will continue to oversee health and preventative measures in relation to Covid-19.

    The committee received a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest developments, and the ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic in Iraq.

    The Committee discussed the economic impact of Covid-19 on Iraqis and the necessary mechanisms to support citizens at this time. The Committee also reviewed procedures to facilitate the entry of goods and foodstuff through Iraq’s border crossings.

    The Committee discussed a number of proposed additional measures to contain the spread of  Covid-19, including the proposal to grant an amnesty to prisoners who have not been found guilty of committing serious crimes, acts of terrorism or corruption.

    The Committee will announce its final decisions in relation to these measures at a later date.

    The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety was established by order of the Cabinet on 26 March 2020 to direct and coordinate Iraq’s national efforts to combat Covid-19.

    The  Committee, which is chaired by the Prime Minister, includes several ministers, the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, the National Security Adviser, and a number of other officials.

    The Committee is mandated with setting out policies, and adopting the necessary measures to contain Covid-19.

    It will also coordinate with the Council of Representatives (Parliament), the judicial authorities, as well as relevant international organisations.

    The Government Crisis Cell will continue to have responsibility for taking the necessary preventive measures and the delivery of Covid-19 health services, subject to the approval of the Prime Minister.


    For the latest updates    , please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

     

     

