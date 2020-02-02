  • عربي
    Prime Minister-Designate pledges to form a government that will fulfill legitimate demands of protesters, safeguard Iraq’s sovereignty

    02 Feb 2020 - 3:29 pm

    Prime Minister-Designate, Mohammed Tawfik Allawi, addressed the Iraqi people on Saturday after he was asked to form a new Iraqi government by President of the Republic, Barham Salih.

    The Prime Minister-Designate made a series of pledges to the Iraqi people and outlined the priorities of the next government.

    He paid tribute to the martyrs from the protest movement and the security forces and pledged that those responsible for their death will be held accountable.

    He added that the next Iraqi government will protect peaceful protestors, prohibit the use of live ammunition, end the misuse of non-lethal weapons such as tear gas canisters and work with the judiciary to release all innocent detainees.

    The Prime Minister-Designate called for immediate dialogue with peaceful demonstrators, saying that he will personally oversee this process.

    On security, he said that his overriding priority will be the safety of the Iraqi people, restrict all weapons to state security institutions and will take action to ensure respect for the rule of law.

    He underscored that the new government will not be based on sectarian, partisan, and narrow sectional quotas but one that represents the diversity of the Iraqi people.

    The Prime Minister-Designate said that the next Iraqi government will prepare for early elections in consultation with the relevant authorities, including the Independent High Electoral Commission and the United Nations.

    On employment and the economy, the Prime Minister-Designate said that he will work to create job opportunities for young Iraqis, launch industrial, production, and housing projects, lay the foundations for an investment-based economy and reduce dependence on oil resources.

    He also pledged to work to combat corruption, refer corruption cases to the judiciary without delay and take action to dissolve the economic committees of political groups and factions.

    The Prime Minister- Designate said he will not allow Iraq to become an arena for settling scores and for conflicts, and called on the international community and countries in the region to support Iraq, saying that he intends to restore Iraq’s positive and neutral role as a force for stability in the region and the world.

    The Prime Minister-Designate undertook to submit a periodic report to the Iraqi people through the Council of Representatives on the progress of the government and the challenges it may face.

