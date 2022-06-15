Prime Minister directs recruitment ofhealth professionals, orders auditofcontract workersin preparation for confirming them in post

The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet recalled the eighth anniversary of the fall of the city of Mosul to Daesh terrorist gangs, and the great sacrifices to liberate land and preserve the unity of the country.

The Prime Minister called for reflection on the causes that led to the events eight years ago to ensure that it does not happen again. Heextended his thanks to the Supreme Religious Authority for its wisdom and courageous stance.

The Prime Minister paid tribute the efforts and sacrifices of the security forces in all their formations and stressed that the Iraqi borders are now secured.

The Prime Minister called on all political forces to assume their responsibilities towards the country and the people and pointed out that the government faced very difficult circumstances, which it managed to overcome by taking measures that proved successful.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister also referred to those who incite violence and harm the interest of citizens by exploiting social media sites and media platforms, describing it as an unacceptable behaviour, adding thatthose who engage in it will be held legallyaccountable.

The Prime Minister directed that medical and health professionals who are covered by the Law for Medical and Health Professions (Law No 6 of 2000 as amened) be recruited and appointed, according to mechanisms agreed between the Ministries of Health and Finance, and the Federal Service Council.

The Prime Minister also directed ministries and agencies not associated with a ministry to expedite the preparation of an inventory of the names of contract workerswho have a service of no less than two years, in preparation for their confirmation in their posts, provided that the necessary financial allocations are available.

The Cabinet hosted the DeputyMinister of Health to discuss a number of health and administrative programmes and projects. Following discussions, the Cabinet authorised theMinistry of Finance toprovide the amount of6,500,000,000 dinars to develop Ibn Sina Training Hospital, andto implement the medical recruitment project for foreign medical teams to treat Iraqi patients.

The Cabinet reviewed the latest Covid-19 related developments, and the efforts by the Ministry of Health to ensure the availability of the anti-Coronavirus vaccines throughout Iraq.

Following discussions, Cabinetagreed several procedures and decisions, including:

The Ministry of Finance will cover the costs of holding the Forum of Ancient Civilizations, which will be held in Baghdad from 13 to 14 November 2022.

The Ministry of Finance to providethe amount of 1,500,000,000dinars to the Joint Operations Command to enhance security in the Sinjar sector.