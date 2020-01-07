Prime Minister discusses regional security and stability with Iraq’s partners

Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi received calls from the French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman.

The Prime Minister also received a call from the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg. Together, they discussed the cooperation between the Iraqi government and NATO and the importance of training and building the capacity of Iraqi security forces.

During those calls, the Prime Minister discussed recent developments in the region,

bilateral relations and existing cooperation between Iraq and its partners including the fight against Daesh.

The Prime Minister explained the decision of the Council of Representatives (Parliament) about the presence of foreign troops in Iraq and its implementation. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Iraq’s willingness to further strengthen its partnership with the international community to achieve common goals and its commitment to cooperate with international partners to defeat terrorism in Iraq and beyond.