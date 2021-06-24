Prime minister inaugurates Samarra Steam Power Station

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi inaugurated the Samarra Steam Power Station during his visit to the Salah Al-Din governorate.

He noted that the station will provide job opportunities for more than 1,400 Iraqi citizens with specialization and experience.

He added that the station will supply the national production network with up to 1,260 megawatts of electricity and will increase the availability of electricity for northern Baghdad and Salah al-Din.

Kadhimi said the government is working hard to develop the Samarra station through a new contract within the Chinese to add a third phase to the station.

He stressed that the government has withdrawn a large number of licenses through the Investment Authority because of project delays but that obstacles sometimes arise due to mismanagement and bureaucratic issues and that the government is determined to bring in reform to improve this situation.

He urged all governorates to put an end to project delays and place the citizen first to improve services.