Prime Minister meets a group of orphaned children

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met a group of orphaned children during a ceremony at Al-Zawra Park in Baghdad.

The meeting came to mark Arab Orphan’s Day and Iraqi Orphan Week. The ceremony featured various activities by children.

The Prime Minister said it was a joy to attend the event and meet the children, and extended his best wishes for a blessed of Ramadan.

The Prime Minister addressed the children saying: you are the leaders of the future; focus on your studies, and work to overcome difficulties in order to be successful and able to serve your Iraq.

The Prime Minister underscored that the responsibility of looking after children lies upon the government, society, and all state institutions, adding that we must tall provide them and their families the conditions for a decent life. The Prime Minister concluded that the government is working to meet their requirements and needs in order to support them in making their way to a better future.