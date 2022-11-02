Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chairs regular meeting of the Cabinet

The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister underscored the government’s commitment to implement its programme through a high degree of coordination between state institutions and urged all ministers to develop the methods of working within their ministries and build the capacities of the staff.

The Prime Minister directed all ministers to prepare the government programme based on the ministerial programme, which focuses on unemployment, poverty, services, support for the economy and the fight against corruption, and underscored that the evaluation of ministers will be based on their efforts and performance in the area of combating corruption.

He also directed the expediating of the establishment of the unified treasury account, and directed ministers to review all contracts concluded under previous governments.

In order to streamline the work in the ministries that do not have a minister at present, it was decided that the Minister of Health will oversee the work of the Ministry of Environment, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs will oversee the work of the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works.

Following further discussions, the Cabinet agreed several other measures including:

The Ministry of Finance to create grades and job titles for the purpose of appointing top graduates and holders of post-graduate degrees. The Federal Public Service Council shall take the necessary measures to appoint the aforementioned after sending accurate data to the Ministry of Finance in coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and specifying the required specializations, to enable the Ministry of Finance to create the required grades.

Based on the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court dated May 17, 2022, and the ministerial programme, cancelling all executive orders and approvals issued by the previous government regarding the appointment of heads of agencies not affiliated with a ministry, special grades, directors-general, those of their rank and those receiving equivalent salaries, effective from October 8, 2021.

Adopting the recommendations of the committee responsible for preparing a study on the winter agricultural plan for this season, focusing on the use of groundwater, in all provinces.