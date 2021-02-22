Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chairs an e-Governance Committee meeting

The e-Governance Committee held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss a comprehensive presentation of the electronic services that the committee is working on, and the importance of its contribution to keeping pace with global developments by modernising government mechanisms at work, as well as easing citizen transactions and combating corruption.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of expediting the adoption by all state departments and institutions of automation and electronic governance procedures.

The electronic mechanisms that the Border Ports Authority created and entered into force were also examined, which actively contribute to curbing smuggling and corruption, to maximise government imports, protect local producers and preserve consumer rights.